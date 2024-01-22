Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Neo-Nazis on campus

BREAKING NEWS REPORT
Parker Olsen, Managing Editor
January 21, 2024
A group of neo-Nazis shine the image of a swastika onto the side of Knilans Hall the evening of Sunday, Jan. 21.
A group of neo-Nazis shine the image of a swastika onto the side of Knilans Hall the evening of Sunday, Jan. 21.

A group of neo-Nazis gathered on the UW-Whitewater campus Sunday night outside Knilans Hall around 6 p.m. The members were heard chanting loudly and seen using a light to project a red swastika onto the side of the dormitory building.

The group was recorded and posted on social media shouting phrases including “we are everywhere” and “there will be blood,” but no faces can be seen in the videos.

In the Warhawk Family Connections Facebook group University Housing Executive Director Terry Tumbarello replied to a parent’s post about the danger of a hate group on campus.

“I can confirm that we were made aware earlier tonight of this situation and that the University Police, along with other appropriate university staff have been made aware,”  Tumbarello posted.

The UW-Whitewater Police Department would not comment on the event due to it being an ongoing situation.

To report a campus emergency dial 911 from any phone. For non-emergencies or to report a crime, contact the University Police Department at 262-472-4660 or visit in person at Goodhue Hall.

The Royal Purple will follow up on this story as information becomes available.

Parker Olsen, Managing Editor

  R

    Roger BuntingJan 22, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Unbelievable that campus police didn’t apprehend these people. There is a fascist element in this country, read Trump and the Republicans, that has no respect for or clue about repercussions from this activity. We fought a war less than 80 years ago to stop this. Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.

  M

    MelissaJan 22, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Been made aware. Typical cop out of handling a serious situation correctly. As a parent whose son attends this university, I have been met with bs excuses and voicemails. I don’t think this situation is being handled well. There are fear amongst parents and students and nothing is being done.

  B

    Ben BryhanJan 22, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Expel every single one of them, immediately.

