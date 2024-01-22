Neo-Nazis on campus

A group of neo-Nazis shine the image of a swastika onto the side of Knilans Hall the evening of Sunday, Jan. 21.

A group of neo-Nazis gathered on the UW-Whitewater campus Sunday night outside Knilans Hall around 6 p.m. The members were heard chanting loudly and seen using a light to project a red swastika onto the side of the dormitory building.

The group was recorded and posted on social media shouting phrases including “we are everywhere” and “there will be blood,” but no faces can be seen in the videos.

In the Warhawk Family Connections Facebook group University Housing Executive Director Terry Tumbarello replied to a parent’s post about the danger of a hate group on campus.

“I can confirm that we were made aware earlier tonight of this situation and that the University Police, along with other appropriate university staff have been made aware,” Tumbarello posted.

The UW-Whitewater Police Department would not comment on the event due to it being an ongoing situation.

To report a campus emergency dial 911 from any phone. For non-emergencies or to report a crime, contact the University Police Department at 262-472-4660 or visit in person at Goodhue Hall.

The Royal Purple will follow up on this story as information becomes available.