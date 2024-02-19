Track and field prepares to compete at conference

With the weather starting to get warmer and the flowers starting to bloom, the UW-Whitewater Men’s Track and Field team will compete in the 2024 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor track championship meet. The meet will be held Feb. 23-24 at home in the Kachel Fieldhouse.

The Warhawks are currently No. 14 in the nation. They will face some tough competition against No. 1 UW-La Crosse, No. 2 UW-Oshkosh and No. 3 UW-Eau Claire.

“To handle the tough competition I focus on strengths, prepare meticulously, train mentally, and adapt during races, while coaches emphasize strategic planning, pacing, and maintaining composure under pressure,” said Christian Patzka on how he, his teammates and coaches prepare to face tougher competition.

Patzka, the defending national champion in the indoor 5k and the outdoor steeplechase, talks about how he has been able to maintain a high level of performance at the conference and national.

“I have been doing the same type of training I’ve been doing since my first conference meet,” Patzka said. “I am excited to start our taper for the end of the season as even on tired legs and hard workouts, I’ve put out some fast times. It will be nice to have some fun and watch my teammates succeed!”

Transitioning into the mindset and preparation of the UW-Whitewater Men’s Track and Field team for the upcoming WIAC Indoor Championship, head coach Mike Johnson sheds light on the meticulous planning and dedication that have gone into readying the athletes for this crucial competition.

“We have set our schedule up so that we see different levels of competition form the Midwest Elite meet where we saw some of the best the midwest had to offer with a level of competition and then Eagle Invitational where we can see UW-Stout for the first time in order to prepare for the end of the season,” Johnson said.

As the championship approaches, Coach Johnson also emphasizes the significance of the team’s preparation and shares insights into their training regimen, strategic approach.

“We have been training hard and just making sure we are telling our athletes to trust the process and stay the course and they will perform at conference,” Johnson said.

After the WIAC Championship the Warhawks will be back in action March 1-2 at the last chance meet. With the season ultimately culminating March 8-9 in Virginia Beach for the NCAA Championship meet.