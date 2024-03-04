Sorority leaders opinion

On the left side of the photo is Sierra Loughlin, Alpha Sigma Chapter President with the person above on the right is Sara Ray Alpha Gamma Delta, Chapter President and the one on the right bottom is Mariana Aranda Alpha Phi Gamma National Sorority Inc Chapter President.

To me being the leader of a sorority means many things. It means being confident, accountable, dependable, adaptable, assertive, supportive, and the list could go on. But I honestly believe that the most important thing is being supportive. As a leader you get to be there for your sisters’ at their highest of highs and their lowest of lows. You get the chance to see your sisters grow into the amazing women that they are and cheer them on through all of their accomplishments both big and small. While on the other hand also get to be the person there to support sisters through the hardest times of life like losing a family member. While supporting sisters through all that life throws their way you are not only setting the standard on how sisters should be treated but also making the chapter a safe and welcoming place where everyone feels like they belong; and creating a strong sense of belonging should be the end goal for any chapter leader. – Sara Ray Alpha Gamma Delta, Chapter President

Being the leader of Alpha Sigma has taught me countless life lessons; how to fail, how to face conflict, how to be a good friend, and more. However, the past two years could have easily never happened if it were not for the women who supported me. Halfway through my second year in the sorority, I was presented with an opportunity to run for president way before I was ready. I was very aware of my weaknesses and how being president would directly challenge them. It was the people who believed in me that gave me the extra confidence I needed to run. This forced me to step up to the plate without feeling qualified or experienced. Somehow, I managed. I learned that I will never feel ready for the next step in life, but in order to become the person I want to be I will have to take the step anyway. Even as a senior, I continue to learn that confidence in a decision is often more important than the decision itself. If you surround yourself with people who want to see you succeed, you will find yourself doing so. Take the opportunities in college that will never present themselves again, especially if they challenge your weaknesses and push you out of your comfort zone. These are the things that will help you become the person you want to be after college. Alpha Sigma gives me a community where women can empower each other to live up to their potential. It is so important to believe in yourself as much as others do, and to continue impacting others in this same way. – Sierra Loughlin, Alpha Sigma Chapter President

March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month, a celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of women’s leadership. Leadership is multifaceted. Meaning the journey toward the end goal could have a range of approaches. As President of Alpha Phi Gamma National Sorority Inc, my responsibility is to unite those within our organization and provide the necessary guidance to reach our purpose.

We encourage each other to be the best version of ourselves and acknowledge our

successes. This includes, but is not limited to, personal, professional, and academic ambitions.Additionally, embracing one’s values is critical and should be integrated within leadership. By recognizing our culture, family, country, etc., we are provided with a foundation of limitless support. Our charter is surrounded by successful women who are entrepreneurs, college graduates, mothers, and much more. They are a reason for motivation and can always provide noteworthy insight. Our philanthropy is The Fight Against Violence Towards Women. Through our national event, APhiG speaks, we raise awareness and celebrate women’s voices. Furthermore, a portion of our fundraising and volunteer efforts are dedicated to institutions that provide the aid and empowerment women may require. These elements serve as pillars that pave a path within our organization and allow us to contribute to the greater good of society, leaving a positive impact within our organization and community. I am appreciative and proud of the development I have seen within myself and our charter, and will continue to cherish the empowerment of the women who surround us today. – Mariana Aranda Alpha Phi Gamma National Sorority Inc Chapter President.