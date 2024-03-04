Warhawks ready to compete at nationals.

Myles Anderson surges at the end to claim victory in the 60-met

UW-Whitewater men’s track and field has had an impressive season so far. The Warhawks took home fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference going up against a stacked field. The field was made up of the top three ranked teams in the country UW-La Crosse ranked number one UW-Oshkosh ranked number two UW-Eau Claire ranked number three and the Warhawks ranked number four.

Heading into the NCAA meet, March 8-9 in Virginia Beach, the Warhawks look poised to contend for a team trophy.

“We are trying to be top four at the national level and win a trophy,” head coach Mike Johnson said of what his team’s goal has been since the start of the season and heading into the meet.

As the team gears up for the NCAA competition, they enter with a promising outlook, boasting several athletes with top-ranked performances. Christian Patzka continues to show his dominance in the 5,000-meter run which has earned him the number-one ranking. Patzka is currently the defending national champion in the indoor 5,000.

“To handle the tough competition I focus on strengths, prepare meticulously, train mentally, and adapt during races, while coaches emphasize strategic planning, pacing, and maintaining composure under pressure,” Patzka said.

Shelvin Garett has also emerged as a standout athlete, leading Division III in the triple jump, further solidifying the Warhawks’ presence on the national stage. The Warhawks also secured the fifth-fastest time in the distance medley relay consisting of Krause, Chandler, Hundley and Patzka.

“We have been training hard and just making sure we are telling our athletes to trust the process and stay the course and they will perform,” Johnson said of how he has helped his team mentally prepare for the upcoming meet and in races throughout the year.

The Warhawks will not just be looking at their top runners but also rely on their depth. With runners like Gunner Schlender ranked 13th in the 3,000 meter and seventh in the 5,000 meter races. Myles Anderson is ranked 18th in the 60-meter dash.

As the team approaches the NCAA competition, the combination of top-ranked performers, depth in the roster, and a determined collective effort positions the UW-Whitewater men’s track and field team as a formidable contender. The Warhawks are poised to make a significant impact and leave their mark on the national stage, showcasing the culmination of their hard work.