Culture through the culinary arts

The UW-Whitewater campus community traveled with their tongues Friday, March 8 at the annual International Dinner. Flavors from around the world were enjoyed by attendees of the event hosted by the International Student Association in the University Center. The yearly communal dinner stretches back 47 years to its start, now an important tradition on campus.

International Student Association adviser Frank Bartlett kicked off the festivities at 5:30 p.m., thanking current and former members of the association for joining the evening. Next president Cleopatra Achemsa then explained some of her own journey with the organization as a student from Cameroon who joined the association three years ago. She noted how joining the club changed her time at Whitewater.

“It definitely opened doors for me,” said Achemsa. “It’s wonderful meeting new people, getting to know their stories and where they come from.”

Gallery • 5 Photos Ky McCombe The Hamilton Room fills with faculty and students alike for the 42nd annual International Dinner hosted by the International Student Association Friday evening March 8, 2024.

The dinner had various dishes from all corners of the world, with pasta from Italy, Malaysian laksa soup, esquites from Mexico, and much more. The sampling gave attendees an opportunity to see what people eat from around the world in a buffet style meal. Attendees then sat down at tables decorated with flags from across the globe.

As the meal ended guests were amazed at the music and dances performed after the night’s dinner. The fun began with a dance by the Southeast Asian Organization dancers. Next two melodic Italian songs by Viktor Martinson mesmerized the tables, concluding with a step performance by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, highlighting the unique African American culture in the Greek life fraternities and sororities here in Whitewater.

The overall feeling from attendees was good as people were excited to see what other cultures have to offer.

“To see everyone’s cultures come together, see different parts of the world come together and try out different cuisines,” said Ethan Dornback, a senior marketing major. “I think it was a super good experience.”