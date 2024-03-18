Koehler+is+ready+for+the+upcoming+season

Sophomore Taylor Koehler was named to first team All-WIAC last season. She also led the Warhawks in batting average, OPS, hits and RBIs. Koehler helped lead Whitewater to the regular WIAC season championship as well as an appearance in the NCAA tournament. Doing this all as a freshman she is poised for another big season for the Warhawks.

Q: What made you want to come play for Whitewater?

A: I knew that there was a really good team environment and I think winning is such a big tradition here. That’s something that really drew me into it. And the coaching staff is great to work with.

Q: Last year you led the team in numerous categories as a freshman. Did you think you would be able to make an impact right away the way you did?

A: No, honestly, I wasn’t. I wasn’t expecting to do something like that. But, one thing I think is like, so great about our team is that we’re able to help each other achieve great stuff.

Q: How were you able to achieve what you did last season?

A: We practice a lot of hitting. We’re more, I guess, I think we’re more of like a hitting team and stuff, but a lot of it is just like my teammates, those who are in front of me or behind me that are able to help.

Q: Do you have any pregame superstitions?

A: Not really, I think my biggest thing is when we’re in the locker room, we all like to just turn on music and dance together. And just having fun in the locker room beforehand.

Q: How are you going to be able to stay at that kind of level this season?

A: I think it’s just the same thing as last season. Just the mentality of if I did bad in the game before, just shake it off and go to the next game or so on.

Koehler hopes to keep up that same production with those same goals of winning the conference and helping out the team any way she can. The Warhawks opened up their season March 17 with a 3-2 victory over William Patterson. They will play their home opener Friday, March 29, against Carroll University.