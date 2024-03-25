We all hear people talk about mental health. We all hear the same stereotypes, but do we really know what mental health means or who it affects? Well, in this Op-Ed, you will obtain answers to those questions.

Mental Health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act, it helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

Who does it affect? Mental Health is important during every stage of one’s life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. According to the CDC. (2023, April 28) “Over 1 in 5 youth (ages 13-18) either currently or at some point during their life have had a seriously debilitating mental illness” In addition to that “About 1 in 25 U.S. adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression.” Mental health affects everyone. We need to find ways to better support one another. People need to be aware of the support that is available to them. This is why we are going to focus on helping our community, UW Whitewater.

The University of Wisconsin Whitewater has many great supports and resources that students can gain access to. However, many people, including myself, never know where to start. Let’s face it when you are in the middle of a crisis it can be hard to know where to go for help.

The University offers free counseling appointments through the Ambrose Health Center, which is next to the campus garden. Through the health center students not only have access to free counseling, but they also have access to their relaxation room and a low-cost massage. How to book an appointment? Call 262-472-1305 during business hours or students can go in person to make an appointment as well.

Another form of counseling that our campus offers is through the Winther Counseling Services which is in Winther Hall. They offer students confidential individual, couple, family, and group as well as evening counseling options. To schedule an appointment, call 262-472-2842.

The University has a CARE team. The CARE team is in the Dean of Students office. The CARE team is great if you are concerned about a friend. You can complete a CARE report at (uww.edu/dean-of-students/reporting-forms.) Once the form is submitted someone from the dean’s office will reach out to whoever the report is about to check in and offer any extra support if it is needed. You can also reach out to the dean’s office directly at 262-472-1533.

Asking for help does not mean you are weak! Mental Health Matters and so do YOU!