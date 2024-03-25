Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New library director excited for the future

Diane Jaroch, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Director
March 24, 2024
New+library+director+excited+for+the+future

My name is Diane Jaroch, and I am the new Library Director at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. My official start date as Director was January 29, 2024. Before accepting the position of Library Director, I was the Assistant Library Director here at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for the past thirteen and a half years. I am very excited to be the new Director at a time when our library is beginning an expansion and renovation project. The response to our Capital Campaign by the community was overwhelming. It’s wonderful to know that the library is such a valued resource in the Whitewater community. The new library will offer more space and features where people can connect, read, learn, create and feel welcome. There will be 4,400 square feet of additional space and the current space will be re-designed to be more welcoming and accommodating. Construction is expected to begin in July of 2024; with an anticipated completion date of October 2025.
Leave a Comment

Royal Purple

Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
All Royal Purple Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *