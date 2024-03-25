New+library+director+excited+for+the+future

My name is Diane Jaroch, and I am the new Library Director at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. My official start date as Director was January 29, 2024. Before accepting the position of Library Director, I was the Assistant Library Director here at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for the past thirteen and a half years. I am very excited to be the new Director at a time when our library is beginning an expansion and renovation project. The response to our Capital Campaign by the community was overwhelming. It’s wonderful to know that the library is such a valued resource in the Whitewater community. The new library will offer more space and features where people can connect, read, learn, create and feel welcome. There will be 4,400 square feet of additional space and the current space will be re-designed to be more welcoming and accommodating. Construction is expected to begin in July of 2024; with an anticipated completion date of October 2025.