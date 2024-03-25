Lewandowski next in line for professional action

In the last few years, the UW-Whitewater football team has sent a handful of players to the next level. Of course, the likes of Quinn Meinerz and Nate Trewyn have made it to the NFL, with Meinerz potentially set to get a hefty contract from the Denver Broncos soon, but other professional leagues have found former Warhawks as well.

This year, both Jarrod Ware Jr., who last played for the Warhawks in 2019 and Max Meylor, the starting quarterback during the 2021 season, have made some noise in the Indoor Football League. Meylor started the 2024 season off with a five-touchdown performance in game one. Ryan Wisniewski, a 2021 graduate, also performed well during his one one-year stint in the IFL.

The Arena Football League is relaunching for the 2024 campaign, and one former Warhawk got a call to play for the Albany Firebirds. Evan Lewadowski, the starting quarterback from the 2022 campaign will make his way to the AFL for the 2024 season. In two seasons for the Warhawks, Lewandowski threw for over 2,500 yards and tossed 20 touchdown passes, while adding another two on the ground. Lewandowski reflected on the last year and a half since his time at UW-Whitewater and what is next for him at the next level.

Q: What were the first few months like after the 2022 season for you?

A: I spent the first few months preparing my body for the bowl game and three pro days that I attended. Dream Bowl, WIAC Pro Day, Northwestern University Pro Day and the Bears Small School Pro Day. I enjoyed perfecting my craft and getting opportunities to perform in front of the NFL, CFL, and XFL [now UFL] scouts.

Q: You had the opportunity to throw in front of the Bears during a small school pro day. What was that like?

It was an unbelievable experience to get a shot and show out in front of my favorite NFL team. I was the only quarterback at the Pro Day, which meant more reps and opportunities. After going through the 40-yard dash and other testing, I was put through some drills by the Bears former quarterback coach, Andrew Janocko. I then threw routes with some wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends from schools all over the country, DI through DIII.

Q: What were your next steps following the 2023 NFL Draft?

A: My next opportunity following the draft was an XFL showcase. This showcase was held at Arizona State University. Similar to the pro days I attended, we tested in speed and agility drills, and got to throw balls in front of the scouts. Other than the XFL showcase, I’ve been continuing to prepare my body for the next opportunity.

Q: What was it like learning you still had opportunities to play?

A: My current opportunity that I’m embarking on, with the Albany Firebirds of the Arena Football League, is another opportunity that I’m truly grateful for. It is the greatest feeling you can get when another chance arrives. For a couple teams to notice and want me to be their QB, I could never ask for anything more. I’ll be heading to Albany in two weeks, and camp begins April 8.

Q: What do the next few weeks look like as we head towards the beginning of the season?

A: I’m staying consistent and remaining fully immersed in the playbook and the film. I’m preparing my body for the test to come, and preparing my mind for the fast-paced arena game. We start meetings and camp in early April. Camp will last two weeks and our first game is home on April 27 on NFL Network. I couldn’t be more excited to get out to Albany, meet the guys, and get to work as we prepare to win a championship in Albany.

Q: What are some goals and expectations, whether personal or team, that you have for this year?

A: My personal goal is and always will be to get one percent better every day by remaining in the present. This is my mindset and lifestyle, which is something that has stuck with me since my time at UW-Whitewater with coach Kevin Bullis. As an offense in Albany, our goal is to score a touchdown every possession and be number one in rushing and passing. Our team goal is to win every game, including holding up the championship trophy in July.

Lewanowski and the Firebirds open their season April 27 against the Orlando Predators live on NFL Network. The pursuit of success at the pro level is a journey filled with obstacles but as he continues to work he gets to live out his dream of playing professional football.