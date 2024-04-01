For over a century, the College of Business and Economics (CoBE) and its predecessor entities at UW-Whitewater has been a beacon of excellence in business education. What began modestly in 1913 as courses aimed at training commercial instructors has evolved into a powerhouse program that produces champions. As we mark our 110th anniversary this academic year, it’s not just a milestone; it’s a testament to the transformative impact of CoBE on generations of students and the business world at large.

While it’s impressive that our business school ranks among the top 2% globally, our distinction goes beyond classroom expertise. We have exemplary co-curricular opportunities for our learners showcased through our strong internship and outside the classroom student involvement opportunities. In particular, we are set apart by the vibrant culture of high-performance student organizations that define CoBE.

Consider the remarkable achievements of our student organizations: The American Marketing Association, defending its Chapter of the Year title for an astounding 12 consecutive years. Enactus, a socially conscious entrepreneurial organization, not only clinching national titles but also making international waves, positively impacting over a million lives. DECA, our proud institution, stands as the 5th largest in the world. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offering vita tax assistance to low and moderate-income taxpayers, embodies our commitment to community service. The Applied Investment Program, managing a real financial portfolio worth over a million dollars, providing invaluable hands-on experience. Future economists engaging in professional research projects statewide, contributing to knowledge and innovation. Students partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Division of Wisconsin Emergency Management to bolster cyber resiliency, safeguarding our digital infrastructure. Occupational safety students developing real-world procedures for regional companies, ensuring workplace safety and efficiency.

This list merely scratches the surface of the extraordinary endeavors our students undertake each semester. At CoBE, education transcends the boundaries of the classroom. Our graduates emerge not only with degrees but also with confidence, applied experience, and skills that render them invaluable assets to their employers from day one. We are not merely educating students; we are cultivating a workforce poised to shape the future. With a curriculum rooted in real-world application and a culture of excellence ingrained in every facet of our institution, CoBE is shaping the leaders and innovators who will drive progress and change for us all.

As we celebrate 110 years of business education, let us not just reflect on our past achievements but also look forward with optimism and determination. The legacy of CoBE is one of resilience, excellence, and impact. Here’s to another century of producing champions who will continue to redefine the landscape of business and economics.