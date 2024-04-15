Jumping+for+titles

UW-Whitewater Track and Field aims to capitalize on its stellar performance during the indoor track season, where the team secured a fourth place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Now, with the start of the outdoor season, the athletes are eager to carry forward this momentum and strive for even greater success.

One of the athletes that are looking forward to this indoor season is junior high jumper, Spencer Steffens. Steffens, who had a personal best of 1.97 meters his freshman season at the WIAC Outdoor Championships and a season best of 1.89m at the WIAC Indoor Championships is excited to help his team bring home another trophy at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Q: How has your track season been so far going to the outdoor season?

A: The track season has been going well so far, it’s definitely been a battle but after last season not going how I wanted to I think I’ve started to get back in the swing of things. Indoor I jumped a season best of 1.89 at the conference meet which was a good way to end the indoor season. I look to be outdoors ready to get my high jump groove back, as well as picking up 110 high hurdles again which I haven’t competed in since high school.

Q: What initially drew you to high jump, and how did you get started?

A: I first did high jump in seventh grade at Wilson Middle School. I joined track in order to stay in shape for football and basketball and figured high jump and hurdles would be two events I would be good at because of my height.

Q: Can you walk us through your typical training routine leading up to a competition?

A: Usually the week of competition is pretty loaded with workouts and rehab. But the day before I usually go through a light dynamic warmup and do some stretching and icing. The day of competition I always measure out my approach first, then go through my dynamic warmup, last I take some run throughs to make sure my mark is measured correctly, take a warm up jump, and then I’m ready to go.

Q: What do you find to be the most challenging aspect of high jump, and how do you overcome it?

A: The most challenging aspect of high jump is definitely the mental side. Staring down a bar can be intimidating when it gets higher, and trying to clear your mind when jumping is difficult, especially when there are many things in the jump you know you need to do well, but you need to be careful not to overthink.

Q: Can you share a memorable moment or achievement from your high jump career at UW Whitewater?

A: I’ve had so many amazing memories from doing high jump, but would have to say my favorite was my freshman year conference at lacrosse when I set my PR at 1.97.

Q: How do you mentally prepare yourself before a high jump competition?

A: I do a lot of praying as well as visualization.

Q: What are your goals for the current season, both individually and as a team member?

A: My individual goals for this outdoor season is to score points at the conference meet, and qualify for nationals. For the team I would like us to bring home another trophy from nationals.

Q: Who has been your biggest inspiration or role model in your high jump journey?

A: I look up to many people on the track team that are successful in their events, but my biggest role models for high jump would definitely be Joshua Krystosek and Ty Jahnke. They both had to overcome many injuries in high jump but always showed up and supported me, even when they weren’t doing their best.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring high jumpers, especially those looking to compete at the collegiate level?

A: I would just say be a sponge. Soak up information from everyone you can, training is never one size fits all and you need to learn what works for you. And always remember to have fun.

Q: How has being a part of the UW Whitewater high jump team impacted your overall college experience?

A: Being a part of the high jump and track team has defined my college experience. I have met the most amazing people and been able to experience things such as the WIAC conference meet, which I would have never expected to be as fun as it is.

The Whitewater track and field team will be taking a road trip this weekend to Rock Island, Illinois, Saturday, April 19, for the Meet of Champions. Spencer Steffens and the Whitewater track team will look to continue their phenomenal start to the outdoor season and bring home a trophy at the NCAA Outdoor Championship.