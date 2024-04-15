Holland shines at Platteville invite

Whitewater track and field traveled to Platteville to participate in the Platteville Invite. Tina Shelton was one of the top performers for the Warhwks at the meet. Shelton was able to place first in the 200 meter run with a time of 24.54, one of the fastest times in the country so far this season. Shelton was also able to place fourth in the javelin throw with a throw of 35.14m.

Hannah Bilodeau also had a good day for the Warhawks. Bilodeau placed sixth in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Whitewater was able to place third in the 4×100 race. Members included Shelton and Bilodeau as well as Jacqueline Kornowski and Danielle Pouska. They finished with a time of 47.49.

Gracie Holland led the way for the Warhwks in the field events. Holland took first place in the pole vault invite with a height of 3.93 meters moving her into second nationally. Her score beat out the competition by a full foot. Zoe Jenks-Recker was able to place third with a height of 3.48 meters. Holland was also able to capture third in the long jump with a score of 5.42 meters.

“Being able to focus and perform in two events comes down to trusting my coaches and myself. My coaches do an excellent job of being able to work with me and the schedule of being in two events along with figuring out a way to work both into practice and a meet. I also can trust myself and my capabilities with splitting the events and the time management.” says Holland.

Holland’s main strategy for competing at a high level for two different events is warmup time. “The way I navigate this is by focusing on the event that starts first and just weaving the second event in as it starts. Both of these events correlate well with each other and have made me a more consistent athlete this outdoor season.”

Holland and the Warhawks will now look to their next meet at Augustana for the Meet of Champions.