Women’s golf finishes sixth at Janesville Spring Fling

UW-Whitewater golf finished sixth out of 16 teams as they hosted the UWW Spring Fling Invite at Janesville Riverside Golf Course. Despite the windy conditions the Warhawks were able to battle back on day two when they were able to improve their score by seven strokes.

“The weather was not the greatest this weekend, we had some pretty gusty wind yesterday and it was freezing and snowed for a little bit today. When it comes to these tough conditions you just have to do all you can to accept them as they are and move on,” said Kallie Lux.

Lux led the Warhawks individually tying for second place overall with a score of 155, only trailing the leader by two strokes.

“It feels great to be close to the top of the leaderboard. I honestly didn’t expect that coming off the course today. I was just trying my best to stay present and positive throughout today and the cold weather,” Lux said.

Other performances included Abbie Reiser shooting a 172 finishing in 31st. Lilly Sheppard finished 33rd with a score of 174. Haley Myers also finished 33rd with a score of 174. The Warhawks as a team finished with a score of 674. Whitewater also had a “B” team that finished in 10th with a score of 718. The teams ahead of Whitewater included Illinois Wesleyan in first, Aurora University in second, UW-Stout in third, University of Dubuque in fourth and Illinois Wesleyan B team in fifth.

Lux and the Warhawks now look towards the NCAA championships, May 21 through 24.

“It will be hard to carry this momentum into our next tournament given that it will be the NCAA DIII National Championship and it is May 21 through 24,” Lux said. “I will put in work these next couple weeks to be prepared for them and hopefully will continue the trend of getting better each week.”

The NCAA championships will take place in Nicholasville, Kentucky, at Keene Trace Golf Club.