Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Now what? Time to be a sports journalist

Matt Ellis, Women's Sports Journalist
April 21, 2024
Now+what%3F+Time+to+be+a+sports+journalist
Matt Ellis

After four years of college, I am now getting ready to graduate. It’s a great feeling because It now means I can go and pursue what I love, which is writing, reporting, and talking about sports as a full-time career. 

 However, this feels like more than just four years in the making. Since I was a young kid I loved sports, and while my goal was to become a professional athlete that was well out of the question because I was done playing sports by the time I started high school. As a freshman in high school, my love of sports hit an all-time high when the Cubs won the World Series. It was maybe the happiest moment of my life which admittedly sounds a little strange. This is when I knew I wanted to be around sports my whole life. 

When picking what college I wanted to attend I landed on UW-Whitewater. When I first toured the campus I was filled with a lot of excitement and knew this is where I wanted to take the initial steps into becoming a sports journalist. I can safely say that I made the right decision. 

Of course, my college experience was not perfect but in life, nothing is and I can appreciate everything I learned during my time in Whitewater. Because it was here in Whitewater where I got to announce my first basketball game with UWWTV, I got to host a sports show, “Hawk Talk” on 91.7 The Edge, and I had the opportunity to enhance my skills as a writer with the Royal Purple. Becoming a sports reporter was something I felt I was destined to do, but it was here in Whitewater that I began to make that into a reality. 

Being a senior in college is a weird feeling because it feels like after I walk away with my diploma the number one thing on my mind will be “Now what?”Yes, I do plan on being the best sports reporter that I can be. But it does feel strange knowing that I don’t know entirely what path I will walk post-graduation. 

Nonetheless, I feel hopeful for the future and a lot of that stems from my incredible time here as a student at UW-Whitewater. 

 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Matt Ellis
Matt Ellis, Women's Sports journalist

Royal Purple

Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
All Royal Purple Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *