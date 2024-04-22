Signing off one last time

I’m glad to be graduating and pursuing my career goals. Although I don’t necessarily know where I will be in a few months, I am excited for the journey I am set to go on, wherever that may take me. My time in Whitewater has been served with new friends that I will communicate with for many years to come from the football team, my classes, and just around the community. It is truly a family atmosphere in this small town, which I am truly thankful for.

My advice to future students is to make sure to use your time wisely. Get the homework done when you can because you don’t know what opportunities or memories you can make if you miss out on events or opportunities because you were home doing homework instead. I learned time management after my second semester, and am glad that I did because of the lasting memories and new friendships I have built since then.

I spent two semesters with the Royal Purple in a few different sections. I enjoyed continuing to learn and better my craft in writing. It has always been something I have been interested in, especially writing about sports. The people I have worked with and gotten to know are some of the closest friends I have met here, and I genuinely am thankful for the opportunities I’ve had within the organization. If you like writing and want to get more experience, it is definitely worth trying and you may never know if the connections made from a story can help you in some path along the way.