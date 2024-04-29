Leaving the nest

With the 2023-2024 academic year drawing to a close, students, faculty, staff, families and the Whitewater community are preparing for the spring commencement ceremony. From parking to speaker, here is all the information needed before the big day.

UW-Whitewater Commencement will be held with two May 11 ceremonies in the Kachel Fieldhouse, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The morning ceremony will honor undergraduate and graduate students part of the College of Arts and Communication and the College of Business and Economics. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9:45 a.m. for the processional.

The afternoon ceremony will honor undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Education and Professional Studies, College of Letters and Sciences and College of Integrated studies. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and close for the processional at 2:45 p.m.

Each graduate will receive seven wristbands that serve as entry tickets. These will need to be worn and shown upon entry at Kachel by all audience members. Students can pick up their wristbands at the Registrar’s Office until the day prior to commencement, or call ahead to the Will Call box in the Williams Center the day of commencement.

Seating will be first-come, first-served, as will parking.

Commencement will also be available to view remotely. The stream can be accessed live in Timmerman Auditorium or found on the university website closer to commencement.

The speakers for the morning ceremony are Scott Wrobbel and Dylan Riley.

Riley graduated in three years with a BBA in finance and a minor in political science, whereas Wrobbel graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1980 with a BBA in accounting.

The afternoon speakers are Crystal McClain, a 2003 graduate with a B.A. in social work, and Ty Jahnke, who earned his B.S. in human performance in spring 2023 and is currently earning a Master of Science in Applied Kinesiology.

Commencement for UW-Whitewater Rock County campus will take place Tuesday, May 14, at the Wells Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m. No tickets will be required.

More information can be found on the university commencement page, or via the official commencement program.

Campus will remain open during commencement for tours of the campus and photo opportunities.

Congratulations Class of 2024!