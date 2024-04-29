Freshman key factor for tennis

The UW-Whitewater men’s tennis team has had an impressive season so far. The Warhawks currently have 16 wins with only three losses. They have shot up the rankings as they are currently ranked No. 16.

Theo Billson, a freshman on the Men’s tennis team, has been a key factor in the Warhawks success. We sat down with him to see what makes him successful.

Q: How did you first start playing tennis?

A: I started playing tennis when I was about 4 because I was on vacation with my family, it was raining and my parents wanted to keep me from going crazy so we tried tennis.

Q: Why did you choose to play UW-Whitewater?

A: I chose to come and play at Whitewater because of the incredible team that spoke to and because coach Barnes seemed really committed and had a vision of what he wanted from the team.

Q: What are some differences between playing in America and the UK?

A: Playing in America at college differs greatly from playing back home. Firstly it isn’t just me playing, we have the whole team contributing and working hard for a win which gives you much more motivation and responsibility. Also, we are allowed coaching during matches which helps hugely to make more mid-match changes and decisions.

Q: What have been some of your favorite memories so far?

A: My favorite memory so far has been from the win over Gustavus and me clinching the final singles win and the whole team running on the court to celebrate. Another great memory was from spring break this year when we went to South Carolina to play matches and train.

Q: What are some goals you set for yourself this season?

A: The first goal that I set myself this season was to stay in the lineup and win enough matches that I could be a reliable player on the team to get wins. The second goal I set myself was to try and win the Rookie of the Year award in our conference by being the best freshman. I feel these have kept me that slight bit more motivation when in tight situations in a match and in training as well.

The Warhawks will be back in action Saturday, May 4 as they play The College of New Jersey for the inaugural WIAC championship. They also will look to make a deep run into the NCAA postseason.