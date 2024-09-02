UW-W student killed in shooting, suspect arrested

On Friday, Aug. 30, at about 11:54 p.m., Whitewater Police responded to a call on 100 block of W. Whitewater Street, about an individual who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 21-year-old female.

A 23-year-old male, who was known to the deceased female, was arrested by police at the scene. The male is being charged with the following: First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Endangering Safety by the Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct while Armed. He is currently being held at the Walworth County Jail. At this time, the name of the individual has not been released.

Police determined the cause of the shooting was due to an altercation between the male and female.

The female, later identified as UW-Whitewater student Kara Welsh, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was from Plainfield, Illinois. Welsh, a senior at Whitewater, was studying business management and was expected to graduate in 2025. She was also a member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning a national title on the vault at the 2023 NCAA Division III championships.

Chancellor Corey King released a statement following the death of Welsh. In it, he says “We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support another, to process, and to grieve.” King also stated that they will fly the flag at half-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Welsh’s memory.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Whitewater Police Department does not believe the community is in danger.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, option four. Anonymous tips may be shared using P3Tips.com.