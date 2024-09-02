Welcome to all new students and welcome back to all returning students! And a special welcome “Home” to all of you who are living in the residence halls this semester. We have been busy this summer preparing for your arrival. Some of our residence halls have newly renovated kitchens, some received new carpeting, we painted hundreds of rooms and over in the six-pack we have a new hammock structure! Residence hall students will be able to check out hammocks at their front desk if you live on that side. We strive to create a living/learning environment for students, that supports and amplifies your academic pursuits, while enhancing your overall university experience, and foster a sense of belonging and community in a comfortable, clean and vibrant residence hall. Residence hall students have various opportunities to take on leadership roles in the halls, or obtain employment as we have lots of student positions in the halls. If you need anything this year or just want to share your experience with me, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I hope you all have a fantastic semester and Live, Learn & Engage as we MAKE CAMPUS HOME.