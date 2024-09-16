Involvement Fair goers swarm the North Mall

The vibrant North Mall came alive on the afternoon of Wednesday the 11th as it played host to its much-anticipated annual Involvement Fair. The event saw a phenomenal turnout of enthusiastic students eager to immerse themselves in campus life. With over 180 diverse organizations lining the bustling walkways, students were presented with a myriad of opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and discover groups that resonated with their passions, spanning from the spirited world of Greek life to the cozy realm of the Coffee Lovers Club.

Gallery • 9 Photos Ky McCombe (left to right) Vice President of Marketing Caden Boehnen, Vice President of External Relations Shalomi Sahabandhu, and President Bella Biever advertise for DECA at the Involvement Fair, Wednesday Afternoon, September 11, 2024.