Involvement Fair goers swarm the North Mall

Ky McCombe and CJ Van Aken
September 15, 2024
Students fill up the University Center North Mall strip for the annual Involvement Fair, Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2024.
Students explore the Involvement Fair set up in the center of UW-Whitewater on Sept. 11, 2024. (CJ Van Aken)

The vibrant North Mall came alive on the afternoon of Wednesday the 11th as it played host to its much-anticipated annual Involvement Fair. The event saw a phenomenal turnout of enthusiastic students eager to immerse themselves in campus life. With over 180 diverse organizations lining the bustling walkways, students were presented with a myriad of opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and discover groups that resonated with their passions, spanning from the spirited world of Greek life to the cozy realm of the Coffee Lovers Club.

(left to right) Vice President of Marketing Caden Boehnen, Vice President of External Relations Shalomi Sahabandhu, and President Bella Biever advertise for DECA at the Involvement Fair, Wednesday Afternoon, September 11, 2024.
Hannah Smith (right) and her friend have their photo taken with the our fall print that features her story at the Involvement Fair on the UW-Whitewater campus on Sept. 11, 2024. (CJ Van Aken)

 

Our friends over at 91.7 The Edge WSUW say hello at the Involvement Fair on the UW-Whitewater campus on Sept. 11, 2024. (CJ Van Aken)
