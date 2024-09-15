Autumn Adventures-Fall Fun in Wisconsin

As the air gets crisper and the leaves start to change, Wisconsin turns into a wonderland of vibrant colors, fun-filled festivals, and adventures that make fall a fan-favorite season. Whether you want to surround yourself with live music and activities, or looking for a more laid-back experience, we’re filling you in on our favorite things to do during the fall in Wisconsin.

Festival Fever? Wisconsin’s Got You Covered

Festivals are a given when it comes to fall in Wisconsin. Whether you are interested in local art, live music, food and drink vendors, or just surrounding yourself with others, festivals are the perfect place to experience it all! Fall festivals are perfect for meeting up with friends, spending time with family, or getting yourself out there to meet new people. A must-visit festival this fall takes place in the Cranberry Capital of Wisconsin, Warrens. Warrens Cranberry Festival takes place during the last full weekend of September and brings thousands of people from all over to our beautiful state. To learn about festivals and other events happening around the state of Wisconsin, click here!

Laid-Back Autumn Escapes

Not into the crowds? No worries, there is still a plethora of fall fun for you to get in on! For a more laid-back experience, savor the flavors of fall with one of Wisconsin’s many apple orchards – perfect for visiting with your friends, family, or by yourself, and easy on the wallet too. If you’re looking for a more intimate experience, a winery could be a good option; Check out our video ‘Wisconsin’s Iconic Wineries’ to find the best wineries to visit across the state.

Nature is Your Playground

If you’re looking to stay active this fall, Wisconsin has a multitude of outdoor activities ranging from hiking to biking, or even taking a scenic drive and making stops along the way. All of these activities allow you to soak up the last moments of warmth, all while enjoying the beauty our state has to offer. One trail that is worth mentioning to see the best fall colors is the Sentinel Trail at Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, Wisconsin. This Door County gem is easily accessible and features a stunning panoramic view during the fall months.

Fall in Wisconsin offers up something for everyone, from lively festivals to laid-back outdoor adventures, there is no shortage of fun this season. Be sure to show us what you’re up to this fall by using the #DiscoverWisconsin and tagging us @discoverwisconsin on social media.

