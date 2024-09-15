Reach for your goals

I hope you are beginning to find your rhythm and are fully engaged in your coursework. The early weeks of the semester are crucial for your success. I encourage you to be proactive in your studies—take advantage of your professors’ office hours, whether in person or online, to deepen your understanding of course material and to seek guidance on assignments.

In addition to focusing on your academics, I encourage you to set realistic goals for yourself this semester. Whether they are academic or personal, having clear, achievable goals will help you stay motivated and on track. Also, remember to find a balance between your studies and other aspects of your life. Engaging with your peers, attending university-sponsored events, and taking time for relaxation are all important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. Avoid overcommitting yourself, and make sure to take time for self-care to avoid burnout.

To help you reach those goals, I want to introduce you to the new One Stop in room 129 of the University Center on the Whitewater campus. Not unlike the Rock County campus’s Solution Center, this space is dedicated to your success, offering support for financial aid, course registration, advising, and more. If you’re ever unsure of where to go for help, this should be high on your list.

As we continue through the semester, stay focused on your academic goals and be sure to seek out the support you need. Your Warhawk professors, advisors, and the entire academic community are here to help you succeed.

Wishing you all a productive and intellectually enriching semester!