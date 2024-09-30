City Market celebrates local vendors and camaraderie

Whitewater’s City Market brings a large display of organic, grocery goods every Tuesday. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, canned goods, pumpkins, honey and even handmade jewelry and stickers were sold at the market on Sept. 24. Despite the rain, the sounds of laughter and chatter filled the parking lot of Cravath Lakefront Park as vendors set tents up.

“People need each other,” said Stephani Hoffmann. “[It] brings camaraderie, it brings people out. Buying locally is important, and we have a lot of community support.”

Hoffmann sells quick breads and a multitude of canned items such as jellies, jams, pickles, salsas and relishes. She taught in the Whitewater school district for 24 years, but was introduced to the City Market by her son eight years ago.

“After asking what they sold, I told him, ‘Honey, I make all of that,’ to which he responded, ‘Mom, that’s the idea.’” said Hoffmann.

The City Market not only allows local vendors to sell food, sometimes vendors sell handmade cards, stationary, or jewelry.

“I like doing this because it’s different from everything else,” said Crystal Reitinger.

Reitinger’s tent included a variety of different handmade jewelry, ranging from bracelets and earrings to chainmail. Reitinger also had a display for enamel pins, stickers and patches.

“My favorite things to make are bracelets, but I also sell and trade enamel pins. The market is a convenient spot to find people, and it’s nice to see the college kids come by.”

Established in 2015, the City Market aims to bring area farmers, artisans, food vendors, live music and the community together. These goals are not only for a unique shopping experience, but a celebration of what is local.

“I love the vendors, we’re all like a family here,” said Theresa Quednow. “We all work together to help each other succeed.”

Quednow runs Quednow’s Heirloom Apple Orchard in Abells Corners, Wisconsin. Running the orchard for more than 20 years, Quednow is a frequent flier at the Whitewater City Market alongside her son, Jason Quednow. Jason is also a frequent at the market, running Jazzed-Up Marshmallows alongside his wife.

Buying locally is not only good for your taste buds, it’s also good for the economy. According to the Farmer’s Market Coalition, buying food from local vendors return more than three times as much of sales to the local economy.

“It’s very important to help support local farmers, but most of all, it’s important for people to get out and socialize. Finding fresh fruit and vegetables that are locally grown and not brought in from miles and miles away is just a plus.” said Quednow.

The City Market is set up every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cravath Lakefront Park located at 301 W. Whitewater St. Starting Nov. 5, the City Market will be on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. November starts the indoor season for the City Market, as well, taking place at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, located at 431 W. Center St.

Live music also is occasionally offered. The current live music schedule is to be determined.

For more information about the Whitewater City Market or to sign up as a volunteer, visit the City Market website.