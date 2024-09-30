Theatre day teaches the next generation

A day when middle and high school students can get experience being a part of the Warhawk choir and theater community. The event is called, “Musical Theatre Day Clinic,” which in the past was Voice Day, but this year they decided to include theater pieces into the mix.

“An opportunity for middle and high school students to perform and get to know the Warhawk music students and faculty in the vocal department and they get to experience singing in a college level ensemble,” Whitewater music student Emma Clark explained.

“It’s an opportunity to work one-on-one with faculty in both choir and musical theater, having an individual lesson, performing, and being a part of a combined choir at the end,” music associate professor Rachel Wood stated.

This event should spark ideas into the students’ heads that are attending with creativity and knowledge that they may not have known going into the clinic.

“The middle and high school students will gain performance, experience coaching on solo pieces that they may be working on for auditions, learning how to audition, learning musical theater movement dance, learning contemporary singing, have knowledge in vocal health, and getting some great advice from the musical artist who is a Whitewater alum,” Wood elaborated.

This event is open to students who are residents in and out of Wisconsin, they have students coming in from Illinois and they would happily take students from outside of the Midwest who have the time of day to do it.

Clark is one of the many music students helping out with the event, the music students gain experience in working with middle and high school students for their education degree. The college students teach the classes as well and create an itinerary for that class. Clark hopes that this event brings new faces into the music program and sparks some inspiration to be that college student that helped them. Wood hopes to see what the new generation of vocal performance and educators may be like.

The special guest for the clinic is Emily Triebold. She is an alumna of UWW and has a degree in vocal performance, she also graduated from the University of Nebraska.

“A performer who has touched many genres of singing such as opera, classical, and musical theatre and is a good example of cross-training,” Wood said of having someone knowledgeable across so many skill sets.

This event was all day Sept. 28, but the Center of the Arts holds many other clinics and camps that are spread out throughout the year and semesters. That information can be found on the Center of the Arts website under event names, they will list the date, times, and fees that you may have to pay to get in. By attending future events, you will gain a lot of music knowledge and become a better musician either instrumentally or vocally.