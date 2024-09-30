Fostering creativity brick by brick

The Warhawk Connection Center filled up with students eager to dive into the world of LEGOs on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

LEGO Night, hosted by UC Live at the University Center, allowed students to build LEGOs and enjoy refreshments. Three students took home LEGO sets as part of a prize drawing.

UW-Whitewater student Rachel Fenger attended the event and stated that her goal was to have fun and build something cute.

“I thought it’d be good to get out of my dorm [and] do something with friends,” Fenger said.

Fellow attendee Becca Borchert echoed Fenger’s statements about the event and expressed her hope to have fun.

“I’m just looking for new things to do around campus [and] trying to find ways to get involved,” Borchert said.

Logan Carter, the organizer and host of LEGO Night, reported that his team planned for 100 st

udents to be present. Carter also stated that the turnout was much larger than he expected. Carter explained that student feedback was key for him and his team.

“What inspired us to create this event is that a lot of students did give us feedback that they wanted a LEGO night to be brought to the university,” Carter said. “We decided that it would be a great art workshop.”

Carter mentioned that although UC Live’s events are already planned for the academic year,

Gallery • 3 Photos Kaitlin Bruchert The Warhawk Connection Center in the University Center is packed full of eager students waiting to build their own Lego sets for Lego Night Sept. 25, 2024.

there is a possibility of LEGO night making a return in future years.

“If students want us to bring [the event] back, they can always fill out the feedback form through the Linktree on our Instagram page,” Carter said. “Just give us that feedback because if students want us to bring it back, we’ll definitely bring it back in the upcoming years.”

Students in attendance were gathered around tables, laughing with their friends. LEGO Night allowed students to get involved on campus and strengthen their friendships, all while letting their creativity shine through.