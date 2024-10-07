Fall 2024 UW-Whitewater at Rock County SGA Election

The Student Government Association of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County recently concluded its fall 2024 election after two days of voting.

Rock County SGA Senate results:

Jeshira Hicks: 12 votes

Andy Holmbeck: 6 votes

Rock County SGA Senate write-in votes:

Abi Leon: 1 vote (Agreed to serve)

Arturo Saldana: 1 vote (Agreed to serve)

Rock County SGA vice president results:

No one ran for vice president, only write-in votes were counted:

Andy Holmbeck agreed to take the Vice-President position with 2 votes

Josiah Cassioppi: 1 vote (interested in potentially becoming a senator)

Vice president-winner Andy Holmbeck’s goal is to enhance the atmosphere on campus by taking suggestions from students. Along with establishing a visual arts club, improving campus services, make college life easier for students, and to get students more involved with student government.

“As a small two-year university, U-Rock is rather underdeveloped and left under the shade. I feel by providing more events and opportunities unique to the campus, it will help it to bloom and thrive as its own entity,” Vice President Andy Holmbeck said.

Holmbeck also wants students to be more involved with student government as he sees many problems in the Rock County campus that need to be fixed.

“Rock students, your input is the most important of all,” Holmbeck said. “I, along with the entirety of the Rock SGA, are making it our top priorities to listen to the voices of the students here.”

Elected Senator Jeshira Hicks’ goal as senator is to hear from the students, to get their feedback and to try her best to make it come to life.

“I noticed that a lot of people don’t really do much, they kind of stay quiet,” Hicks said. “So, I want to get people to be comfortable and put their thoughts out there.”

Rock County’s SGA President Aster Cross was pleased with the involvement from students during the recent election.

“I am happy with the amount of interaction and involvement we’ve been having,” Cross said.

Cross was also pleased with student involvement in the Rock County SGA when it came to fixing issues at the Rock County campus.