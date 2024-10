UW-Whitewater celebrated Family Fest on October 5th, 2024. Families from all over came together to spend time with their children, and see the campus. A fun activity that the families did was to watch the UW-Whitewater vs UW-Oshkosh football game where Whitewater claimed victory. With all these new visitors, Perkins Stadium broke a new record of having 21,233 people in the stadium during a game.

Gallery • 6 Photos CJ Van Aken The front end of Perkins Stadium before the football game between UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh during UWW’s Family Fest on Oct. 5, 2024.