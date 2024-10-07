Golf wins eighth consecutive WIAC title

UW-Whitewater women’s golf won the 2024 WIAC Women’s Golf Championship Tournament in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with a score of 94-over-par. The Warhawks were led by Kallie Lux, Haley Myers, Ellie Johnson, Payton Schmidt who all placed in the top 10 individually.

Friday was the first day of the tournament and the Warhawks wasted no time taking the lead right away shooting a 27-over-par on the day. Payton Schmidt led the Warhawks shooting a 4-over on the day. Other notable contributors were Ellie Johnson with just 5-over-par and Haley Myers who was 8-over.

The Warhawks continued to have success Saturday shooting a 22-over-par keeping them in the lead with a total of 49-over. Haley Myers shot par the whole day leading the team individually. Kallie Lux contributed with 5-strokes over par on the day and Ellie Johnson shot 6-over-par.

Sunday was the final day of the tournament and the Warhawks escaped shooting a 45-over on the day, winning the tournament by 9 strokes. UW-Stout placed second at 103-over-par. Kallie Lux had a huge day with a 5-over and the only Warhawk in the single digits.

With the tournament win, the Warhawks have clinched their eighth consecutive conference title. No golf season ever took place in fall 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“One thing that we’ve really focused on is just making sure that we’re just kind of continuing with what we’ve done in the past and just keeping our traditions alive,” said senior Ellie Johnson on the team’s legacy of success at the tournament in recent years.

“Our best is still yet to come,” head coach Andrea Wieland said of the team’s performance throughout the weekend.

The Warhawks will travel to Destin, Florida, next weekend to compete at the Golfweek Invite.