Celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month: 4 Must-Visit Arts & Culture Hotspots in Wisconsin

This October, in celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month, travel to Wisconsin’s vibrant arts & culture hotspots! We’re featuring our list of four must-visits–Chazen Museum of Art, Door County Maritime Museum, Cedarburg Artists Guild, and Cambridge Wood-Fired Pottery. Each location is loaded with creative and cultural brilliance. Follow along and find your spark of inspiration!

Chazen Museum of Art

#1 Chazen Museum of Art: This artistic gem in downtown Madison is nestled in the gorgeous University of Wisconsin campus. If you love artwork, beautiful views, and immersive experiences, this museum is a must-add to your list. Not to mention, it’s free and open to all visitors, not just students!

Come as you are and explore the endless exhibits, year-round events, and extensive collections, including the State’s second-largest collection of art. You may be wondering… so what can I see in the collection? To give you a glimpse, there are over 23,000 pieces of art that represent history, culture, and so much more.

Speaking of history, the Chazen Museum of Art initially opened its doors in 1970 and was originally known as the Elvehjem Art Center. It wasn’t until 2005 that the museum expanded and was renamed to Chazen. This expansive building and its vast collections are a masterpiece. Trust us, it’s well worth the trip!

Door County Maritime Museum

#2 Door County Maritime Museum: This must-visit museum, tucked in scenic Sturgeon Bay, showcases the history of one of Door County’s biggest industries and rich maritime roots. Make sure to set aside enough time, there’s much to see!

While there is a TON to explore, you can’t miss out on the restored 102-year-old tugboat, John Purves. Make it an adventure and embark on an exciting guided tour conducted by the same people who have been working on the restoration over the years!

Along with this historic tugboat, be sure to check out The Tower–the Museum’s newest addition. Learn something with every exhibit you pass by, from treasured pioneer tales and fascinating geological formations to infamous shipwrecks and beyond.

Cedarburg Artists Guild

#3 Cedarburg Artists Guild: The Cedarburg Artists Guild works diligently to preserve and restore the historic pieces that make the town an incredibly special place. Fun fact: Cedarburg is named is listed on the National Register of Historic Places!

Adding to its historical charm is Main Street, home to buildings from the 1800s! Plan your visit during Paint Cedarburg. This annual event brings in over 165 Plein-air artists, who capture beautiful historical structures, countryside hills, and local shops.

These artists use oils, watercolors, pastels, and other mediums to create masterpieces live and in the heart of Cedarburg. Between the ancient treasures of downtown and gifted artists at work, you’ll feel a true sense of history. Transport back in time as you watch art come to life!

Cambridge Wood-Fired Pottery

#4 Cambridge Wood-Fired Pottery: Established in 1989, this local Cambridge pottery shop is fueled by the sole purpose of creating wood-fired pottery inspired by the shapes and practices of Asian and European folk pottery.

Owner and potter, Mark Skudlarek, produces a wide range of functional tableware and garden pots by firing twice a year–open to visitors and available to purchase! See his artistic process firsthand and take home a hand-crafted souvenir.

Wisconsin is filled with many incredible places, from beautiful museums to community events. Make it your mission to join the celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month. Let these four hotspots be the beginning of your creative and cultural adventure. Discover more of America’s Dairyland!

Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).