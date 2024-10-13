Football transfer making a big impact

After transferring from Division I FCS University of Northern Colorado, sophomore wide receiver Blake Haggerty has quickly become an integral part of the UW-Whitewater football team. In just five games, Haggerty has already made his presence felt, hauling in 18 receptions for 236 yards.

As the Warhawks advance this season, Haggerty’s playmaking ability will be vital to their success. We spoke with Blake about his transition to Whitewater and how he’s adapted to the Warhawks’ system.

Q: What motivated your decision to transfer from Northern Colorado to UW-Whitewater?

A: I think it was a combination of the coaches, the culture, the environment and the tradition. One of our sayings is powered by tradition. So I think it was the tradition that we’ve had around here in the football culture that we’ve had, and the standard of excellence that we always try to pursue.

Q: How has the transition been from Division I to Division III football? What differences have you noticed in the style of play?

A: Looking at a defensive scheme standpoint, you see a lot more cover-one-man at the next level; you see a lot more different coverages. Some of the coverage is now a lot more zone coverage than I’m seeing. But overall, the pace of play is still fast. It’s fast football. The WIAC is the most competitive conference in Division III. So overall, competition is still great.

Q: In your first four games with the Warhawks, you’ve put up solid numbers. How have you established such strong chemistry with the team so quickly?

A: Working with our quarterback, Jason Ceniti, throwing all summer together, just developing some chemistry. We’re still trying to figure stuff out because we still haven’t unlocked our full potential. We’re working towards that goal. But I believe that once we get there, we’re going to see a lot more production from everyone on offense because our offense has yet to reach its full potential. Once we fully unlock the past game and get the wrong game going, I think that we’re going to see a completely different offense through the back end of the season.

Q: What do you see as your biggest strength as a wide receiver, and how are you working to improve your game further?

A: Just knowing the zones to sit in, especially seeing a lot of zone coverages so far through four weeks. Finding zones to sit in, but also being able to play with my stems and my routes and getting out of breaks, I think, is what really helps me excel at being a receiver.

Q: Can you walk us through your preparation before a game?

A: Game day usually always just get up and eat with the guys on the team. Always start with chapel, just talking to God. And Jay Perkins does a great job at leading chapel and getting us motivated for the game through a godly sense. From there, it’s really just spending time out on the field, warming up, getting my body loose. Then going through our normal pre-game rituals, usually always putting down some sour patch watermelon as the receiver room. I try to lock in with music, allow music to just kind of calm me down because I play better when I’m calm more than, you know, amped up. Then just go take that field and pound the rock.

Q: How do you handle the pressure of being a key offensive target while adjusting to a new team?

A: I think I’ll start to see it more as the games go on, but even in the last game, team’s corners would normally just play left or right, but once I became the number one receiver, they’d flip their corners. So, I think we will start to see some game planning against our offense. I think what’s great about our offense, our run opens up our pass, and our pass can open up our run. So, if you want to stack the box, we got guys outside who will win one-on-one, and if you want to keep the box light, we’re just going to pound the rock, and we’re just going to pound the ball. I think that’s what makes us scary as an offense is how dynamic we can be in the passing game and the run game.

Haggerty and the Warhawks take the field next at home against UW-Stevens Point Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., before they hit the road to take on UW-Platteville on Oct. 26.