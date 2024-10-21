October has come on quickly, as well as the Whitewater Common Council meetings. Hosted on Tuesday Oct. 15, the meeting was held at the Whitewater Municipal Building. The meeting was to discuss economic development in the city and the surrounding counties, winter parking and the 2025 budget plans.

Economic Development:

The Economic Development department hosted a home buying 101 event this week with presentations on how to put down payment assistance. Hosted by the city and Jefferson County Economic Development, staff highlighted the possibility of up to $45,000 in home buying benefits by collecting programs and on Oct. 3, they hosted a how-to buy a home 101 featuring Jefferson County. This will help first time buyers and other home owners understand the process of finding a home. It also reduces that financial burden of buying a home. The economic development director and five other local bankers that were also in attendance at the red tail massage ribbon.

Public Service Announcement:

As of Oct. 16, the City of Whitewater’s winter’s parking hours go into effect starting as of Nov. 1. Within Whitewater’s rules, you may not park your car on a public street in the hours of 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. on any day from Nov. 1 through March 31.

There are some exceptions to parking, but it must meet the criteria.

“Physicians and surgeons shall be permitted to park vehicles at any time when the physician is on emergency call. Parking shall be permitted in the downtown parking area after 5 a.m. of such period. By special advance arrangement with the public works director,” said Director of Public Works Brad Marquardt.

Anyone who violates the services of this order shall be subject to the penalties and given set forth from Sections 11.56.010(4) and 11.56.010(5) of the Municipal Code.

2025 Budget Briefing:

The city has received the GFOA budget award for the sixth consecutive time and had recognition that the budget documents must meet the program’s criteria and Excel as a policy document financial plan operations guide and communication tool.

“The budget serves as an essential tool resource for management offering a

structured framework for allocating financial resources setting priorities and achieving organizational objectives,” said Rachelle Blitch.

With the fund, their general notable items are having a 3% wage allowance, health insurance, lifestyle accounts and prefunding.

“Lifestyle accounts are available now to all employees regardless of whether or not they take the health insurance this allows the city to offer a wide variety of activities to promote health and wellness of its employees such as gym memberships massages or financial planning full-time employees will receive 500 a year and part-time will receive 325,” Blitch added.

The next common council meeting will be Nov. 5 at 312 W. Whitewater St. To watch the meetings, you can watch the videos on Youtube. To learn more about the common council, visit whitewater-wi.gov for more information.