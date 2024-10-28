Election preview

Election season is right around the corner. The election has the two major parties both gearing up for highly competitive races in the presidential and state elections. With the election set for Nov. 5, the political outlook is taking shape, and several key issues are emerging as crucial points for voters.

Here is a breakdown of what will be appearing on the ballot in the Whitewater community.

President

Former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, despite ongoing legal challenges. He promises to restore the “America First” index, focusing more on immigration reform, tax cuts and deregulation. Trump’s rallies continue to draw large crowds, indicating strong grassroots support.

Current vice president and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is looking to focus on the economy. She promises mortgage assistance for people who are first-time homebuyers, tax credits for parents of newborns and banning higher prices at grocery stores to help decrease inflation. Harris looks to create an “opportunity economy” that gives everyone the chance to succeed.

United States Senator

Democrat Tammy Baldwin is on board to make sure that all Wisconsin families are not just big corporate special interests or being the super wealthy, she wants to be someone working hard for them. From families struggling with inflation costs to bans on reproducing freedom.

Republican Eric Hovde, an experienced businessman, entrepreneur and multimillionaire, founded and has built multiple companies throughout his career. He is the CEO and co-owner of his business, Hovde Properties. Hovde is on the lookout of all large development projects to ensure they are at its best and contribute to building strong local communities in Wisconsin.

Congress District 1 Representative

Peter Barca, has given his life to serve Southeast Wisconsin and standing up for middle class families. Barca, a Democrat, says his main priorities are to increase job opportunities to grow the economy, support more small businesses, make sure everyone has the same amount of healthcare and make sure people are getting the right to retire.

Republican Bryan Steil is focused on keeping all communities safe. He looks to hold countries reliable and is getting them to look at, prevent, and fulfill financial crime acts with human trafficking.

Assembly District 43 Representative

Democrat Brienne Brown doesn’t believe that the government should make women’s medical decisions. She wants what’s best, to her that is women having the right to make decisions best for them and their families. Brown is a gun owner and believes in the Second Amendment, but wants common sense gun laws to protect communities.

Republican Scott Johnson is willing to fight and continue reducing the tax burden on Wisconsin families and businesses. His policies will aim to fulfill his top priorities of helping families and small businesses, balance the budget and strengthen the economy. Johnson supports reforms to give parents more information, being clear and finding the right options when it comes to children’s education.

State of Wisconsin Eligibility to vote Referendum

If passed, this referendum would amend the Wisconsin state constitution to clearly and explicitly state that only United States citizens age 18 or older are eligible to vote in national, state and local elections. Currently the constitution does not allow non-U.S. citizens to vote, however the Republican legislators who wrote this referendum want the state constitution to clearly prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting.

Starin Park Water Tower

This non-binding referendum is to gauge public opinion on whether or not the City of Whitewater should use tax dollars to repair and maintain the historic water tower. It was decommissioned a few years ago, and now needs attention to be maintained as a city-owner historical landmark.

“The Water Utility can spend up to $600,000 (the cost of demolition) to maintain it as a City-owned Historical Landmark. The remaining costs, approximately $1,000,000 for repairs and $250,000 every 10 years for maintenance, would need to come from city tax dollars or donations,” reads the question on the ballot.

The dates and times for early voting at the Whitewater Municipal Building will be open for people who vote in-person are: Monday through Friday, all days beginning at 8 a.m. with polls closing as early as 4:30 p.m.

The last day to get the mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 30. The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to the municipal building no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots can be returned either through mail, in person during regular hours or in the drop box slot in the municipal building, 312 W. Whitewater St.

“Every vote counts, and your opinion matters,” said City Clerk Heather Boehm. “We need to come together to make the right choices and support candidates who range with our values and vision for a better us.”

If there’s any questions or concerns about this election, contact Boehm at 262-473-0102.