Homecoming is filled with pride

High school homecoming causes small towns to come alive with the colors of their local high school. From window painting to parades, tailgates and football games, it is a time for the school, and the community to celebrate. In Whitewater though, we are blessed to get that experience twice per year. Red, White and Whippet Pride transforms to Purple, White and Warhawk Pride. Willie dance battles his way out of challenges in the variety show, chalk takes over campus sidewalks, and the shriek of mattress racers fills the air. By Saturday, people line the streets for the parade and head over to Perkins to the sound of the Warhawk Strut and cannon blasts.

Regardless if Whippets are running back or Warhawks flying back, the community has an extra spring in its step, and everyone seems to have a unified goal – win the big game! Having been a student, and now a lecturer, I have been on both sides. But what is even better, is I get to call Whitewater home. As a resident seeing the purple flags line downtown always puts a smile on my face (and it always seems sunny on those days). And trust me, I also check the local Whippet scores.

I think back to when I first fell in love with Whitewater over a decade ago, it was staff and students welcoming us to campus, and seeing their passion and spirit that drew me in (ironically it was right around homecoming). At that time, I thought I was picking a place to go to school for the next four years. But when I look back, I realize I picked something more, I picked a new home. A home that I would become invested in, buying a house and joining city council. A home, and community, that daily, I count in my list of blessings.

Homecoming is a celebration of all those people; past, present and future, that brings a campus, and a community to life and makes it a home. In Whitewater, while the calendar may only give us two weeks of “official” homecoming, that spirit of hometown pride, caring for those around you, and having plenty of fun along the way is a year-round occasion. In times of struggle I realize that Willie’s variety show solution to challenges is pretty accurate; turn to your Whitewater Family, and dance (to the Warhawk Strut of course)!

Have a fun, safe, spirited (and spooky) Homecoming Whitewater!

Brian Schanen

Lecturer – Communication

Whitewater City Council Member