Must visit pumpkin patches in Wisconsin

It’s fall in Wisconsin, and what better way to celebrate the season than visiting a pumpkin patch? We’re taking you through each region of Wisconsin and letting you in on 5 of the best pumpkin patches across the state.

Southeast Wisconsin – Schuster’s Farm – Deerfield, WI

We’re starting with a fan favorite, Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield, Wisconsin! Schuster’s offers a plethora of fall activities on the weekdays and weekends ranging from pumpkin picking and haunted hayrides to fall festivals. There is no shortage of fall fun here, so be sure to check out their website to plan your day. This southeastern farm is the perfect place for family-friendly fun and people of all ages.

Southwest Wisconsin – Vesperman Farms – Lancaster, WI

Heading west to Lancaster, Wisconsin, you’ll find Vesperman Farms–the perfect place to plan a fall day trip! This farm offers a 5-acre corn maze with a mini-maze for the younger crowd and a hayride that takes you to a pumpkin patch! From visiting the animals at their animal barn to enjoying a wide variety of games, activities, and fall treats, there’s something for everyone at Vesperman Farms.

Northwest Wisconsin – Miller’s Country Gardens – Rice Lake, WI

Let’s go north! Miller’s County Gardens is a family-run farm known for its fall activities. This farm transforms from a flower wonderland into the perfect destination to bring family and friends. They offer a large pumpkin patch and photo-worthy fall decorations, including gourds, corn stalks, and mums.

Northeast Wisconsin – Apple Hill Orchard & Pumpkin Farm – Appleton, WI

This next destination takes us to northeast Wisconsin. Apple Hill Orchard & Pumpkin Farm blends two fan-favorite fall activities–apple and pumpkin picking! Not only do they have an apple orchard and pumpkin patch, but also a wide range of activities and a market with fresh fall treats including apple cider, homemade caramel apples, and more!

Central Wisconsin – The Family Farm – Mosinee, WI

In the heart of Wisconsin, The Family Farm in Mosinee is known for its welcoming and laid-back atmosphere with hands-on activities that give visitors a sense of traditional farm life. The Family Farm offers more than just pumpkin picking–you can enjoy a petting zoo with animals like goats, sheep, rabbits, and even chickens! In addition, the farm has educational opportunities to learn more about agriculture, farming, and the importance of sustainable food production. Nestled in the country, The Family Farm is the perfect place to see fall colors.

