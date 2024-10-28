Warhawks perform well at home meet

The UW-Whitewater men and women’s cross country teams hosted the Warhawk Open on a course weaving through the Warhawk athletic facilities and wooded area near the Williams Center, Friday, Oct. 25.

The men won the meet with three runners in the top five of the 8K. Freshman out of Oconomowoc, Bryce Faith, led the way with a third place finish (26:30.7). Freshman out of Algonquin, Illinois, Andrew Beyer finished fourth (26:32.2) followed closely by freshman from Wisconsin Lutheran, Nick Wendl (26:33.9). The Warhawks finished with a score of 33 to narrowly defeat UW-Platteville’s 35.

The Whitewater women also made it to the podium with a second place finish in the 6K. Brinley Everson, sophomore out of Waunakee, was the fastest Warhawk woman with a fourth place finish (25:04.6). Sophomore from East Troy, Emma Henningfeld, finished seconds later in fifth (25:10.0) and freshman Kaitlyn Burke of Fort Atkinson rounded out the top three for Whitewater with an eighth place finish (25:49.7). Viterbo dominated the meet for the women with a final score of 26, Whitewater claimed second with 50.