Basketball looks for a rebound season

The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team is ready for change.

Despite the team opening the 2023-24 season with a 10-1 record, they failed to make the NCAA postseason after going 7-7 in conference play and getting eliminated in the first round of the WIAC playoffs. Additionally, leading scorer Miles Barnstable transferred to Division I University of St. Thomas (Minnesota), and six graduating seniors departed the program.

In return, the expectations for the Warhawks this season are not as high as last season’s, especially given their 2023-24 No. 2 preseason ranking. Expectations are not everything, though, and the Warhawks are ready to defy them.

“I am very optimistic about this group,” head coach Jarod Wichser said. “That being said, we have a lot of work to do.”

Wichser returns to the helm, this time without the interim tag after officially being introduced as the team’s head coach April 24. Change will be quickly present as the season begins, with several emphases on his agenda that must be checked in order to be successful.

Change is greatly highlighted when discussing the team’s frontcourt. Senior Carter Capstran headlines the group going into the season with 67 career starts under his belt. As a reliable athlete for the Warhawks over the last three seasons, his experience and leadership is crucial to guiding the large number of youth towards great development.

“They really have to focus and do their part coming in,” Capstran said. “So as long as I can encourage them and get them involved, I think making them feel comfortable is the biggest thing I can do.”

The frontcourt’s youth allows for the team to experiment with different positions and roles on both offense and defense. Junior Jake Quast’s position change is a prime example of this versatility. He was listed as a guard last season, but with Quast being strong both inside and outside the arch, Wichser is trying him as a 3-4 forward this season.

The biggest athlete on the court is a question that Wichser still needs to answer. Sophomore Brock Marino has taken significant steps forward this offseason, and two incoming transfers also bring potential for several different offensive looks. Sophomore

Austin Ambrose is a lefty who plays up to his size, and Richie Warren is a lengthy athlete who can dunk with ease.

“Capstran might be a guy we slide to the four this year because we have more size at the five spot,” Wichser said. “There’s still a lot to be determined about this roster, so we’ll see how things shake out.”

When discussing the backcourt, senior Jameer Barker is one returning athlete that Wichser counts on to take a large leadership role. After Barnstable’s transfer, Barker’s role in the backcourt is more important now than it has ever been.

“Because I am the veteran now, I gotta make sure that everybody is in the right places,” Barker said. “No matter if it’s the youngest guy or the oldest guy, I gotta be there for them.”

The backcourt is an epitome of the emphasis being placed on rotation this season. Junior Isaac Verges, sophomore Collin Madson and others are all high-quality backcourt options that will compete for crucial minutes.

“We’re going to go a little deeper than we have in the past because we’re going to need to,” Wichser said. “It’s going to be interesting to see once the season starts, and even as we get into our scrimmages, who really begins to separate themselves.”

The backcourt also looks to spark an improvement in shooting, especially from outside the arch. While the team shot 35.5% from three last season, good for 71st in Division III, it was a significant downgrade from 38.4% in the 2022-23 season.

“I thought last year we were fairly talented, and that got us into trouble at times with trying to take more difficult shots,” Wichser said. “I think some of the guys we’ve brought in and brought back have shown the ability to really shoot it from the outside.”

With new faces under a potentially new gameplan, the sky is the limit for this team. Despite that, this season’s non-conference schedule looks to be more difficult than last year’s 10-1 stretch. With Carroll University, Hope College (Michigan), Carthage College and more, getting off to a hot start is crucial for this season.

“Everybody is bringing their best every single day, and I feel like that would be a main factor for the beginning of the season and going forward,” Barker said. “Everybody is tuned in… we just keep on working hard.”

The teams that can adapt the most are typically the most successful. With change being extremely visible throughout this program, how they adjust will be a large indicator of their success. If they adapt well, watch out for the Warhawks.