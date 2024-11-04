Kicking it with the WIAC

UW-Whitewater men’s soccer is in a new conference this season. For the first time since 2014 the WIAC is sponsoring men’s soccer, bringing a number of UW schools back together for the sport.

Like in many sports, the WIAC is a collection of tough teams. The Warhawks faced the toughest team in the newly reborn conference Wednesday, Oct. 30, when they battled with UW-Eau Claire. The Blugolds, ranked No. 7 in the nation, were the first conference opponent to step into Fiskum Field in nearly a decade.

“I think for soccer people in the state of Wisconsin, they’re very happy that the WIAC has men’s soccer now,” head coach Tony Guinn said. “That’s a positive thing for men’s soccer in the whole state.”

The WIAC hosts six men’s soccer teams, three of which are playing their first season this year. It’s a diverse landscape of teams ranging from first seasons to long standing programs, and it’s a landscape that Guinn wants to see expand.

“I hope that Oshkosh and La Crosse add it, because I think it’s good for the state of Wisconsin,” Guinn said.

The WIAC, across most sports, is known for its reputation as having some of Division III’s best competitors. It’s also known for having some of the most physical styles of gameplay. To the players, that physicality was on display in a hardfought 2-2 draw with Eau Claire that saw three yellow cards given to each team.

“It’s WIAC soccer, it’s physical, it’s a hardnose game,” said junior defender Adam Kaup. “We’re all here for it, we love that stuff, that’s why we play honestly, it’s for games like this to test ourselves.”

Whitewater answered the test with confidence. In the closing minutes of the first half they grabbed a lead with a goal from freshman midfielder Aidian Martin. Despite scoring the first goal of the game the Warhawks found themselves down a goal in the second half. It was an 80th minute score from sophomore defender Hayden Saul that knotted the game up for good.

“We needed this,” Kaup said. “The boys are buzzing after that.”

Like any game against one of the top teams in the nation, a good performance means a little extra. But when it comes against a conference opponent, it means even more given the stakes at play. In every WIAC match teams are competing for seeding at the WIAC tournament that closes out the season.

“It’s a different level of soccer when you come out here and it’s for conference,” Saul said. “It’s just a different level of battle and fight that we have to bring.”

The Warhawks closed out the regular season with a victory when they beat UW-Stout on Saturday 7-0. The result cemented UWW’s No. 4 seed in the WIAC tournament. They will host UW-Stevens Point in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

With their momentum, particularly after their performance against Eau Claire, the Warhawks look like they have it in them to do something special. Kaup knows that he and his teammates are a dangerous opponent for their WIAC foes.

“Don’t let us get hot now.”