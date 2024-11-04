Democrat Opinion Piece

This election cycle Democrats are defending freedom and democracy. Democratic candidates have a long standing record of fighting for the reproductive freedoms and civil liberties of Wisconsinites. Ever since the overturning of Roe v Wade, Democrats in Wisconsin have fought against the 1849 abortion ban currently on the books. Women’s lives are on the line this election. I want my fellow warhawks to understand the weight of their vote. You have the power to elect Kamala Harris, who would be the first female President of the United States. She understands how to fight for you. She will protect your rights and foster a country of progress. Additionally, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Peter Barca will fight for Wisconsinites freedoms and values in the Senate and in the House of Representatives. Brienne Brown will also fight for freedoms and fight for UW-Whitewater students to have a better funded education. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Peter Barca, and Brienne Brown have been on campus talking to UW-Whitewater students because they care about your thoughts and opinions. They will fight for what you care about. That is why I am proud to be casting my vote for Democrats up and down the ballot. I know that when young people vote for Democrats, we are voting for candidates who will listen to our needs and act in our best interests to solve pressing issues. My challenge to you is stop listening to the noise and listen to your heart. You know who is honest, level-headed and ready to be a world leader with real solutions to real problems in this election. Vote Harris-Walz. Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov. Polls are open on Election Day from 7am-8pm. Join College Democrats every Tuesday from 7:30-8:30pm in Hyland 1311.