Republican Opinion Piece

Over the last 4 years, we have seen America fall into disarray. From high prices that make it difficult to afford anything to cities filled with crime; we cannot keep afford to keep on this path. Our country needs a strong leader who will put America and Wisconsinites first, which is exactly what Trump did and will continue to do when he wins again. He will make tuition, groceries, gas, and housing more affordable for all and make our communities safer by securing our southern border and fixing the broken immigration system. Trump will fix what has been broken and make America great again!