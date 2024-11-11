Local election results

As the 2024 election comes to an end, voting has made a big impact on both the Republican and Democratic sides that came down to a wire.

In the state of Wisconsin, 49.7% voted for Donald Trump and 48.8% of people voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Voters in Whitewater showed up to the polls by the masses. Paired with the amount of voters and delays on Election Day, Whitewater’s polls extended their hours to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Here are the results for the representatives of Whitewater and the Referendum for Starin Park’s Water Tower.

District 43 Representative to the Assembly

In a close finish, Democrat Brienne Brown, who had 16,519 votes, won out over Republican Scott L. Johnson, 15,668 votes. The competition came down to just an 851 vote difference.

“I am thankful for the trust placed in me by the voters of Assembly District 43. I am honored to represent all of you,” said newly elected representative Brienne Brown.

Brown has served three terms with the Whitewater Common Council, was with the Whitewater Library Board for 11 years and was a part of the board of the nonprofit Downtown Whitewater the Whitewater City Market. She was also the program director for the Whitewater Community Foundation while helping it to expand its horizons to offer Community Action Grants.

“Thank you for the campaign volunteers who worked so tirelessly across the district to make this happen. I want to acknowledge Scott Johnson’s service and wish him well,” Brown said.

Assembly District 61:

Republican Bob Donovan defeated Democrat LuAnn Bird in the race for Wisconsin’s 61st Assembly District. Donovan had received 52% of the votes while Bird had 48% of the votes.

“Congratulations Representative Bob Donovan, winner of the 61st Assembly District race. I appreciate how deeply Bob cares about our community. It’s time to move forward together to improve the quality of life for everyone in our State,” said LuAnn Bird. Donovan had previously served with the Southside Organizing Committee Board of Directors in Milwaukee County and was chosen with the Milwaukee Common Council in 2000. He has also helped form Operation Impact, which helps fund partnerships with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me in this campaign – all the hundreds of volunteers and donors, the thousands of voters who answered their doors, and my family and friends. It was an honor to be your candidate and although I am not going to Madison, I am not going away. There is still work to be done and I just can’t sit back!” Bird added.

City of Whitewater Referendum:

The non-binding referendum regarding the future of the Starin Park Water Tower was only voted on inside the City of Whitewater.

Out of 4,423 votes, 56% of people said no to use tax dollars for repairs and maintenance for the Starin Park Water Tower. More details will be discussed for the ongoing plans at the next Common Council meeting on Nov 19.