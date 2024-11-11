First-Gen college students recognized

The UW-Whitewater First-Generation Team hosted a pop-up exhibit Nov. 4-8 in front of Roberta’s Art Gallery to recognize the achievements of first generation students, faculty and staff. The exhibit featured pictures and profiles on each honoree.

The exhibit includes: Xitlaly Antonio, biology major; Isabelle Clowes, pre-nursing major; Brian Flores-Cordova, double major in marketing and finance; director of bands Glenn Hayes; King/Chávez Program Coordinator Terri Jones; First Year Experience Director Jenny Krzyszkowski; Chancellor Corey A. King; Career Services Director Joshua Reed; and marketing alumna Holly Wayne.

The exhibit ended on First Generation College Celebration day, which is annually celebrated Nov. 8 to commemorate Lyndon B. Johnson’s Higher Education Act. Signed in 1965, the bill created foundational financial aid programs. These programs produced increased secondary school access, particularly for first-generation students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“In my generation, it wasn’t uncommon to be a first generation student,” said Hayes, “but you know, it’s been good for me because it’s caused me to look back and reflect on the whole process of getting through school.”

The amount of first generation students nationally remains at 54% of college admissions. UW-Whitewater sees 36% on the main campus and 54% at Rock Country.

Reed highlighted his unique background’s ability in connecting with these students.

“I think that it allows me the opportunity to connect a subset of students or staff members who had the same civil experience,” Reed said.

Both men faced hardships and challenges navigating college without that previous familial resources. They highlighted the importance of seeking out the resources available to students.

“So much opportunity here, so many resources, so many, so much diversity from economic diversity, racial diversity, religious diversity, Take advantage of all of that,” Hayes said. “Recognize that these are all individuals that you can tap into and learn something from and to really utilize this experience here at this institution to be transformed within your life.”