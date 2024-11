Tuesday, Nov. 5 was a busy day for the nation and also on the UW-Whitewater campus. Scores of students lined up inside the University Center to cast their ballots in tight races that would shape the political landscape of the state and country over the next few years. Due to higher than usual voter turnout and logistical delays, voting in the city of Whitewater was even extended with polls not closing until 10:30 p.m.

Gallery • 4 Photos The voting line stretches around the University Center Tuesday, Nov. 5.