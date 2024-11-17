Warhawks wrestle way to commanding victory

The roar of the Kachel Gymnasium crowd mirrored the relentless energy of the UW-Whitewater wrestling team Nov. 15, as the Warhawks overwhelmed UW-Stevens Point with a commanding 40-5 victory.

Sophomore Evan Onstad, who has been on a tear this season, continued his stellar form at 141 pounds with a 17-2 technical fall over UW-Stevens Point’s Riese Thornberry. The victory showcased his poise and skill, turning a tight first period into a dominating takedown display. The win wasn’t just another notch in his belt — it was part of a statement season for Onstad, now 6-0 on the season after going 5-0 at the prestigious Roger Williams Invitational earlier this fall.

“Coming out with all those people clapping along to my walkout song was amazing,” Onstad said. “It really calmed my nerves. That first period was all nerves, with it being the first home dual and all, but after that, I let loose; I stopped thinking and just started scoring points.”

The win was another milestone in a season defined by resilience and growth. After battling skin infections that limited him to just 12 matches last year, Onstad has emerged as a cornerstone of the team.

“Last year was extremely tough, but it showed me what I’m capable of,” Onstad said. “Now, all the hard work that I put in is paying off, and I’m just happy to see it coming together and showcase it in front of our home crowd.”

The night began with junior Jalen Dunson’s forfeit win at 125 pounds, followed by a series of bonus-point victories that put the Warhawks firmly in control. Junior Dominik Mallinder notched a 17-2 technical fall at 133 pounds in just 4 minutes 53 seconds, and senior Jalin Conner added another tech at 149 pounds with a 15-0 win.

Even when the Pointers managed to scrape out a win at 165 pounds, the Warhawks responded with emphatic victories. Sophomore Brayden Peet, competing up a weight class this season at 174 pounds, delivered a thunderous pin in 5:19 to wake the crowd back up. Sophomore Gavin Kohel followed at 184 pounds with a thrilling overtime takedown, sending the crowd into a frenzy and pushing the score to 34-2.

“The energy in the gym was incredible,” head coach Matt Zwaschka said. “Our guys really feed off of the crowd, and it shows in how they push through tough spots. You could see the conditioning kicking in as matches wore on; we were able to open up points and finish strong. That’s a credit to their hard work and the support from our fans.”

The night’s final fireworks came from junior Evan Danowski at 197 pounds, where he secured a pin in 6:42 to cap off the team’s second fall of the night. The Warhawks closed out the dual with a resounding 40-5 victory, a performance that left no doubt their potential in the WIAC this season.

The crowd’s energy was the defining factor of the night, a point that resonated deeply with the wrestlers.

“It’s awesome when we have a bunch of fans here in the student section,” Zwaschka said. “You can see our guys really feed off of that. When you’ve got fans cheering you on, you get that little extra push, that little bit of extra energy to keep going.”

If this matchup was any indication, both the team and the fans are ready to make Kachel Gymnasium an electrifying fortress this season. That statement will be tested as the Warhawks are gearing up for their next conference battle against UW-Eau Claire Nov. 20 in Kachel Gymnasium.