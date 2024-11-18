Prepping for Your Thanksgiving Meal: Seasonal Staples Fresh From America’s Dairyland

Thanksgiving is almost here, and there’s much to be thankful for, especially our homegrown Wisconsin foods. This Thanksgiving season, we’re sharing where you can find all the seasonal staples, from homemade pies and fresh cranberries to the finest turkey in the state. You will be thanking us later…

Homemade Pies

The sweetest staple of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the indulgent pies. No matter your favorite flavor, these Wisconsin bakeries will have exactly what you’re looking for:

Norske Nook, known for its award-winning pies, is recognized as one of Wisconsin’s best bakeries. Fresh from the oven and made from scratch, they offer a variety of flavors, ranging from classic twists to unique combinations–if you’re feeling festive! With locations in Trempealeau, Barron, and Dane counties, there’s a homemade pie waiting near you.

Sweetie Pies in Door County, Wisconsin, doesn’t get much sweeter. Each pie crust is hand-rolled to perfection and filled with fresh, locally sourced fruits. If you’re a classic cherry pie fan, Sweetie Pies is the place for you. After all, cherries are a Door County special.

We couldn’t forget about Elsie Mae’s, a mouth-watering bakery and cannery located in the heart of Racine County. Utilizing ingredients from local farmers, they take pride in their all-Wisconsin pies. During the holiday season, Elsie Mae’s creates more fall flavors than you can imagine, maple cranberry or everything pumpkin.

Fresh Cranberries

Cranberries are as iconic to Thanksgiving as they are to Wisconsin. We not only claim cranberries as our official state fruit but also carry the title of the #1 cranberry producer in the world! Here’s where to find the best batches across the state:

#1 Wetherby Cranberry Company in Monroe County. Founded in 1903, this fifth-generation cranberry farm produces only the finest and freshest cranberries. Take your pick and purchase a fresh batch of cranberries by the bag, sweetened and dried cranberries by container, or a gift box for all of the above–including a recipe book that may have your new favorite recipe.

#2 Bennett Cranberry Company in Woo

d County–the heart of Cranberry Country. Bennett Cranberry Company is family-owned and has been operating since 1873. With endless marshes and beds, the cranberries are abundant. As a perennial crop, they grow fresh each year and are harvested during autumn–their prime, peak season.

#3 Lake Nokomis Cranberries in Vilas County. Purchased and renamed in 1977, the farm has 320 producing acres of cranberries. While quantity is important, especially when shopping for the holidays, they’re all about quality. Choose from their wide range of cranberry products, from frozen cranberries to flavored sweetened and dried cranberries. It’ll be a hit this holiday!

The Finest Turkey

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a turkey. Scattered throughout the state, there are a plethora of places where you can find this year’s tasty turkey, including Elkhorn, Brodhead, and Wittenberg.

In the southeast corner of the state, Walworth County is home to Old Glory Farm, known for having the best turkey in town, and has even been awarded for best turkey in show in all of Walworth County! Taste the difference in their locally raised and all-natural turkeys. Order ahead and get your turkey fresh for Thanksgiving Day.

Another farm favorite in Brodhead, between Green and Rock counties, is Riemer Family Farm, which specializes in Thanksgiving turkeys. Riemer Family Farm humanely produces both high-quality and flavorful turkeys each year for family and friends to enjoy as they gather together with gratitude. Reserve your Riemer turkey before they’re gone!

It wouldn’t be a true Wisconsin main course if we didn’t mention Nueske’s in Shawano County. You may know Nueske’s for their bacon, ham, or sausages, but did you know they produce a mouth-watering turkey? The secrets out! With a variety of flavors, from applewood smoked to honey glazed, and cut choices of boneless, sliced, or whole, Nueske’s goes all out.

Thanksgiving in Wisconsin is truly something special with all the seasonal staples including handmade pies, freshly picked cranberries, and the tastiest turkeys. We thank the Wisconsin farmers and producers for providing us with the most remarkable meal of the season. Enjoy, and happy Thanksgiving!

Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).