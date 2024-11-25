Local author publishes spy thriller

In August, Whitewater community member Kay Sparling published a novel titled, “Mission Thaw.”

“Mission Thaw” centers around Kaitlyn Stewart, a high-profile CIA operative navigating a mission to end multiple catastrophic events. Based on real-life events, the novel is set during the Cold War. Starting with an apprenticeship at the Vienna State Opera, to being recruited by the CIA, infiltrating a human trafficking cartel, finding blueprints for a bomb and much more, the novel follows Stewart through phases of her life on a journey of suspense, danger and courage.

Sparling, a retired international opera and sacred singer, has a deep love for storytelling. Through her writing, she shares life experiences to bring authenticity and depth to her narratives. Besides writing, Sparling teaches voice and writing lessons. Some of her hobbies include gardening, hiking, adventure traveling and cooking for her loved ones.

Sparling’s spy thriller is available to purchase through Amazon, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and other book stores. For more information about Sparling and her novel, visit her website.