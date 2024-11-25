Bowling transfer finding her footing

Just over a month into their 2024-25 campaign, a fresh face on the UW-Whitewater bowling team continuously finds herself amongst the top competition.

Graduate student bowler Kayla Devine spent her first four years at St. Ambrose University, a small NAIA school in Iowa, where she earned degrees in management and marketing. Wanting to further her education, and knowing she earned a fifth-year of playing eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, Devine had her sights set on Whitewater.

“I knew I wanted to go NCAA for my last year, so I was kind of playing around, looking at ideas,” Devine said. “With Whitewater being one of the best business schools in the country, and then with [Rebecca Hagerman] coming in as the coach…it was the perfect mix that fell in my lap.”

Still, the decision to come to Whitewater did not come easy, as long-tenured head coach Leann Sullivan retired at the end of the 2023-24 season. Searching for a new head coach, Whitewater looked toward the way of Division I Jacksonville State standout Rebecca Hagerman.

“I feel like I haven’t learned this much in such a short period of time ever, like my game has completely changed,” Devine said.

Hagerman helped the Gamecocks to a Division I title in 2024 while simultaneously taking home National Player of the Year honors.

With the future of the Whitewater bowling secured following Hagerman’s hiring, Devine knew the opportunity became too good to pass up.

“[Hagerman and assistant coach Kayla Smith] have created just an incredible culture,” Devine said. “You can just see the confidence in girls, confidence in myself…they believe in me.”

Devine’s performance reflects that belief as well — in the Warhawk Classic and Crusader Classic, Devine finished first and third, respectively, to guide the Warhawks to second and first place finishes.

“That was one of my goals for coming into this season, was winning another individual title,” Devine said. “I never would have been able to do that if Kayla [Smith] and Becca [Hagerman] weren’t helping me.”

The Warhawk Classic, in particular, was Devine’s first ever NCAA tournament that she bowled. Coming from St. Ambrose, her adjustment period going from NAIA to NCAA could not have gone better.

“You have to be team oriented,” Devine said. “They really preach that we’re bowling for each other, we’re not bowling for ourselves, and that’s one of our main mottos that I’ve noticed for this season.”

Devine and the bowling team will continue to compete as a team when their season continues Jan. 30, 2025, at the Colombia 300 Saints Invite in St. Louis, Missouri.