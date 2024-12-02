Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Royal Purple

The joy of Friendsgiving

Kaitlin Bruchert, Assistant Multimedia Manager
December 1, 2024
A group of friends posing for a group photo around the dinner table for a Friendsgiving meal on a off-campus apartment. From left to right, Nathan Rea, Senior, Mitchell Flora, Sophomore, Hailey Battersby, Junior, Amy Londo, Senior, Kasey Aucutt, Senior, Anna Heddinger, Junior, and Evan Christman, Senior.

As the Thanksgiving holidays comes to an end where many celebrated with their families with their own traditions, there are many others who celebrate this holiday with their friends. This occasion is called “Friendsgiving” where friends come together to make their own extravagant dishes, and create their own traditions with their found family. This year one of our very own in the Royal Purple staff celebrated this holiday with friends, and took photos to give you an inside look.

A beautiful spread on the Friendsgiving charcuterie board made by Hailey Battersby on Nov. 15th 2024.
