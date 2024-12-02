As the Thanksgiving holidays comes to an end where many celebrated with their families with their own traditions, there are many others who celebrate this holiday with their friends. This occasion is called “Friendsgiving” where friends come together to make their own extravagant dishes, and create their own traditions with their found family. This year one of our very own in the Royal Purple staff celebrated this holiday with friends, and took photos to give you an inside look.
The joy of Friendsgiving
December 1, 2024
