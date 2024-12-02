Rock County Honor Wall

The UW-Whitewater Foundation, along with the Rock County Board of Supervisors, inducted four individuals into Rock County’s Honor Wall in a ceremony at the Kirk Denmark Theatre on UW-Whitewater’s Rock County campus.

The ceremony featured several speeches about the life and work of the inductees. The ceremony was welcomed by Rock County Board Chair Kevin Leavy, who gave overviews of each honoree.

The Honor Wall was established at the Rock County campus in 1982 to show recognition to people who have made significant contributions to the community of Rock County. This event marked the 79th, 80th, 81st and 82nd honorees of the Honor Wall.

The outgoing District Attorney (DA) for Rock County, David O’Leary, was nominated by incoming DA Jason Sanders. O’Leary became the 79th honoree.

O’Leary was recognized for his work in the judicial system, helping with the establishment of several courts that helped specialize in various issues to better help the community. He was also a key figure in creating Wisconsin’s first veteran’s court.

“He did what he thought was best for everybody,” retired Beloit Police Department Officer John Fahrney said.

Wisconsin’s first female lawyer Lavinia Goodell became the 80th honoree for her struggle and dedication to gender equality in law for the state of Wisconsin.

She became Wisconsin’s first female lawyer in June of 1874, after which she petitioned state legislators to make the bar admission gender-neutral.

That would pay off in 1877, when a law was passed making the bar gender-neutral and later, she joined the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1879. Her ceremony was attended by justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and descendants of her sister.

The 81st honoree was the late Frank Carrol Sr. Carroll. He was praised for his work in helping underprivileged children. As the father, head deacon and president of his local church, he helped provide clothing, food and bikes to those in need.

His wife Bettie Carroll and son Frank Carroll Jr. accepted the award for him. Carrol gave a speech on how he loved children and how he “reach one, teach one.”

The 82nd honoree was the late Dr. Daniel Hale Williams. Williams performed the first successful open-heart surgery in 1893, in a landmark operation done without modern x-rays, antibiotics and tools of modern surgery.

Williams embraced his African-American heritage, opening the country’s first interracial hospital in Chicago, Illinois, in 1891. He also co-founded the National Medical Association for African American Doctors in 1895.

“Rock County is a diverse county with great people in it,” Rock County Board Chair Kevin Leavy said.

Leavy and the Dean of the College of Integrated Studies Patricia Clasen gave their closing remarks for each of the four honorees who helped shape Rock County into what it is today.