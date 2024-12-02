Freshman Shane Tisa makes his mark on campus

Many students at UW-Whitewater seek the best college experience. From academics, athletics and student organizations, there are plenty of ways for students to live the best life possible on campus.

One student doing this is freshman Shane Tisa, a transfer student from Gateway Technical College. Tisa participates in various on-campus activities, including the American Sign Language (ASL) Club.

The ASL Club’s presence on campus has a special meaning for Tisa, who is deaf and uses ASL to communicate.

“There’s a lot more interest in American Sign Language, and that’s going to help make a community,” Tisa said through an ASL interpreter. “So, that helps with how deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals feel about themselves because they realize the community is interested.”

Tisa explained that ASL is not about translating words from English, but rather about showing the meaning behind one’s communication. ASL is a visual language that involves a high amount of expression.

“If you were to try to transcribe what someone is signing, it wouldn’t look very good if someone tried to put English words to it,” Tisa said. “When you communicate with deaf people, they’re envisioning what they want to say and what they mean.”

Tisa shared that translating from ASL to English and vice versa involves setting up relationships and transcribing meanings. This process can be difficult because one sign in ASL does not correlate to one English word.

Tisa’s background in ASL dates back to high school, when he attended a Wisconsin school designed for deaf students. Having attended a public middle school, it was a transition to go from full English instruction to ASL.

Then, while attending Gateway Technical College, Tisa had to write papers in English.

“For me, the path has been going back and forth between both languages,” Tisa said. “I’ll probably continue to use American Sign Language for the rest of my life.”

Sign language interpreter Colleen Keating works for UW-Whitewater’s Center for Students with Disabilities. Keating works with a variety of students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Keating emphasized that each student has their own levels of hearing loss and ASL proficiency. This can change the way in which Keating uses ASL with students. For example, students who do not have as strong of a foundation in ASL require a more English-based style of the language.

“Shane is using a more natural, pure form of American Sign Language,” Keating said. “So, unique to him is that I am shifting my language use to the more natural way that the deaf community uses the language.”

Alongside participating in the ASL Club, Tisa also spends a lot of his free time at the Warhawk Alley. Tisa’s experience with bowling also dates back to his time in high school when he was first exposed to the sport.

Upon graduation in 2005, Tisa did not bowl for nearly a decade. However, when Tisa learned of the Warhawk Alley and its leagues, he signed up.

Tisa enjoys that the Warhawk Alley is free and accessible to students, and he can often be found bowling solo or with friends.

“I ended up with my partner winning one of the championships,” Tisa said. “I think my skills are maybe a little bit rusty, but I’m getting better as I reacquaint myself with bowling.”

Sophomore Levi Miller was Tisa’s bowling partner at Warhawk Alley. Miller stated that bowling with Tisa was an enjoyable experience.

“I like that he’s really competitive. He really wanted to win the bowling league, and of course, I did too,” Miller said. “We were able to do that. That made it really fun.”

Miller described Tisa as kind, adding that seeing the world through his perspective was also a great experience.

Tisa decided to attend UW-Whitewater due to encouragement from his brother, an alumnus. Over the summer, Tisa’s brother told him that he believed in his ability to make friends and succeed.

“[My brother] said, ‘I think that university is a good place for you to try. I think you can make it,’” Tisa said. “I’m happy he recommended it to me.”

Tisa’s brother advised him to focus on the individuals who truly want to be his friend. So far, Tisa has had a great experience at UW-Whitewater.

“I was really surprised at how many activities are available,” Tisa said. “I like the place. I like the actual university. It’s just a nice place, a nice campus to be in school.”

Despite some obstacles during the transition to UW-Whitewater, Tisa persevered. From making friends, joining clubs and winning a bowling championship, Tisa continues to be the epitome of making the most of the college experience.