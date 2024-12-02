Cozy Up with Wisconsin’s Best Coffee Spots

During the cold months in Wisconsin, there’s nothing better than warming up with a nice cup of coffee. Lucky for us, Wisconsin has some of the best, and most unique, coffee shops around! Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet getaway, live music, or an interactive space, we’re letting you in on the secret of some of the best coffee our state has to offer.

The Greenhouse at The American Club – Kohler, Wisconsin

This garden cafe is one of Wisconsin’s most unique hidden gems; it is located in the gardens of The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. The building was previously a solarium, or sunroom, that was transported from Lancashire, England. They have loads of specialty coffees and pastries that any coffee enthusiast would appreciate. If you’re looking for a dreamy, relaxing environment, be sure to check out The Greenhouse!

Acoustic Cafe – Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Next up is Acoustic Cafe in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. This gourmet coffee shop has a unique aspect compared to others– It has live music Thursday through Saturday! Not only does this cafe have coffee for days, but they also serve beer and wine, hoagies, soups and salads, and so much more! This place is for the upbeat coffee enthusiast, so if that sounds like your speed, make your way to Eau Claire and try it out!

Anodyne Coffee Roasting – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Let’s take a trip to the Milwaukee Public Market, where you will find Anodyne Coffee Roasters. This brand knows what it means to be sustainable and ethical when it comes to their sourcing– they source from all over the world, and roast their coffee beans locally, right in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Public Market isn’t their only location, as they have multiple other locations throughout the city, however, the market is the perfect environment to walk around with a nice, warm cup of coffee. At other locations, you can find live music and other events that the company hosts on occasion.

Ruby Coffee Roasters – Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Last but not least, Ruby Coffee Roasters in Stevens Point, Wisconsin is a must-visit. This cafe opened up in 2019 in central Wisconsin and has been a fan favorite ever since. One aspect the company prides itself on is that its menu is nearly one hundred percent organic, as it sources locally from farms throughout the area. Ruby Coffee Roasters also has a green thumb, diverting over 8 thousand pounds of organic waste from a landfill through its composting program, mitigating food waste and trash, and using biodegradable to-go containers. They also have seasonal drinks, including a Maple Latte, perfect for the colder months. If you’re ready to make a difference and looking for a coffee haven, Ruby Coffee Roasters is the place for you.

Wisconsin’s coffee culture ranges from peaceful and cozy hidden gems to vibrant, lively scenes. So next time you need a boost and a little warmth, be sure to check out one of these four must-try coffee destinations!

Megan Christian hosts the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).